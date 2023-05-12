Free COVID-19 Testing Sites, Rapid Test Pick-up, And Vaccination Clinics For May 15-19, 2023

COVID-19 Free Community

Testing Events

Monday, May 15, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576



Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation-Pageland First Baptist Church

Operating from 8:30a-1p

No referral needed. Please call 877-529-4339 for an appointment. Team will be on lunch from 11:30a-12:30p.

Pageland First Baptist Church

203 W. Pigg St.

Pageland, SC 29728

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576



Thursday, May 18, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Friday, May 19, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576



Saturday, May 20, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-2:30p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

RAPID TESTS

For the week of May 15-19, self-administered rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.:

-Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

-Clarendon County Health Department, 110. E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

-Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

-Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

-Dillon County Health Department, 1016 Old Latta Hwy., Dillon, SC 29536

-Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

-Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

-Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

-Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

-Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

-Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

-Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

-Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Stephens Crossroads Health Department, 107 Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC, 29566

-Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556



VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION

South Carolinians aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting specific vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Monday, May 15, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 1-3:30p

Chesterfield Health Department

203 N. Page St.

Chesterfield, SC 29709

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Conway Health Department

1931 Industrial Park Rd.

Conway, SC 29526

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Lee

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-1p

Bishopville Center

545 Sumter Hwy.

Bishopville, SC 29010

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years but by appointment only. Call 803-484-5317.

*

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Lee County Health Department

810 Brown St.

Bishopville, SC 29010

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marlboro

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-2p

Bennettsville Pediatric Center

201 W. Main St.

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.479.1200.



Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-12p

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield

204 Perry Wiley Way

Chesterfield, SC 29709

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.623.5080.

Dillon

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-3p

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

*

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Dillon Health Department

1016 Old Latta Hwy.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Myrtle Beach Health Department

700 21st Ave. N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Williamsburg

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Williamsburg County Health Department

520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A

Kingstree, SC 29556

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Darlington

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Darlington County Health Department

305 Russell St.

Darlington, SC 29532

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Georgetown

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Georgetown Health Department

531 Lafayette Circle

Georgetown, SC 29440

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Conway Health Department

1931 Industrial Park Rd.

Conway, SC 29526

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marlboro

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Marlboro County Health Department

711 S. Parsonage St.

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

*

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Sumter County Health Department

105 N. Magnolia St.

Sumter, SC 29150

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Clarendon

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Clarendon Health Department

110 E. Boyce St.

Manning, SC 29102

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for pediatrics 5-6p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr., Suite 103

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665.

*

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 2:30-5p

Hartsville Pediatric Center

1268 S. Fourth St.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.332.3422.

*

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Hartsville Health Department

130 E. Camden Ave.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Lake City Health Department

137 N. Acline Ave.

Lake City, SC 29560

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Myrtle Beach Health Department

700 21st Ave. N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Friday, May 19, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-3p

CareSouth Carolina Cheraw

715 S. Doctors Dr. Suites A, B, D, E

Cheraw, SC 29520

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.537.0961.

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for adults 11a-4p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr., Suite 103

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marion

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Marion Health Department

206 Airport Ct., Suite B

Mullins, SC 29574

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marlboro

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 2-4p

McColl Health and Wellness

3080 Hwy. 15-401E

McColl, SC 29570

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.523.5751.

Sumter

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Sumter County Health Department

105 N. Magnolia St.

Sumter, SC, 29150

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.