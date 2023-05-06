McLeod Health Dillon Receives “A” Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group

Dillon, SC, May 3, 2023 – McLeod Health Dillon received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates McLeod Health Dillon’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“Our top priority is to provide each of our patients safe, high-quality care,” said Jenny Hardee, CEO of McLeod Health Dillon. Achieving this national recognition consecutively underscores the commitment and dedication of our entire staff that demonstrates best patient practices.

Our quality metrics continue to improve and that translates into better, more effective and safer care for those who entrust us with their health needs. McLeod Health Dillon’s pursuit of quality improvements is unending, and our staff is committed to delivering the highest level of care to the region.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see McLeod Health Dillon’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

About McLeod Health Dillon

With a strong history in the Dillon community since 1943, McLeod Health Dillon, formerly Saint Eugene Hospital, has continued to grow and expand to serve residents of Dillon (SC) and Robeson (NC) counties with excellence in patient care. The medical center employs 350 and has the strength of 100 physicians on its medical staff.

McLeod Health Dillon, established in 1998, offers general and orthopedic surgery, women’s services, emergency services, intensive care, rehabilitative services and cardiac rehabilitation.

Investments in state-of-the-art technology to improve patient care have included MRI, 3D mammography, 4D ultrasounds, CT Scans, and nuclear and vascular studies.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety.

The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.