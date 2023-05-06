DEATH

NOTICES:

Funeral arrangements for Daniel Edward Brigman will be on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:00pm at Mars Hill Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Church Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Brigman died on Monday April 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1123 Manning Street, Dillon, SC.

*

Nathan McLellan, Sr. died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at McLeod Regional Hospital in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1857 Jordan Road, Dillon, SC.

*

Ruth Mitchell McCall died in New York. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Mr. Thurman Purnell (74) died on Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence in Hamer, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2423 Pointer Drive, Hamer, SC 29547.

*

Funeral Service for Mother Louise M. Lighty (94) will be held on Sunday, April 16th, 2023, at 2:00pm at St. Matthew AME Church at in Hamer, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mother Lighty died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2542 Carver Hall Road, Dillon, SC 29536.

*

James Major Campbell died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements

*

Funeral service for Tony Terrell Manning will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12:00 noon at McCoy Chapel UMC in Little Rock, SC. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery on Dillon, SC. Mr. Manning died on Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Prince County, Maryland. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2347 Federal Street, Little Rock, SC.

*

Funeral Service for Mrs. Joan Rivers will be Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Manning Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Mrs. Rivers died on Thursday April 13, 2023 at Commander Nursing Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2346 Jasper Street, Hamer, SC 29547 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

*

Funeral Service for Mr. Nathan Junior McLellan, Sr., were held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer, SC. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. McLellan died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at McLeod Regional Hospital in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral Service for Mr. Thurmon Purnell were held on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. South of the Border Convention Center, Hamer, SC. Mr. Purnell (74) died on Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence in Hamer, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Roosevelt Daniels were held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 2511 East Highway #9, Dillon, SC. Burial followed in the Bethel Hill Cemetery in Latta, SC. Mr. Daniels died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Medstar Washington Hospital Central in Washington, DC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Graveside service for Ruth Mitchell McCall was held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. McCall died in New York. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Lonnie Moody died on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at MUSC Regency in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Mother Mary Alice General Belton, age 102, departed this life Friday, April 28, at her home in Latta, SC. Funeral services are scheduled to be held at the St. John Baptist Church, Latta on Tuesday, May 2, at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at St. Phillips United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jackson & McGill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.