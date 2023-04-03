Editor’s Note: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in this column are those of Michael Goings, the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of The Dillon Herald. He is solely responsible for the content of this article.

The Miracle and Message on the Roof

And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring. (Luke 21:25)

Our Annual Fellowship of Interdependent Churches International (F.O.I.C.I.) Leadership Conference convened on March 15, 2023. There were a few delegates who had already arrived from South Africa, Kenya, and India. Many others from various parts of the United States were on their way to be a part of this conference (which had been postponed for three years due to the COVID-19 effect). This fellowship is comprised of well over 100 churches that are around the world on five of the seven continents. As the founder and prelate, we have our conferences here in Dillon at Outreach Family Fellowship.

Something astounding and quite miraculous happened on our church campus on March 16th. I was in Florence with the Bishop from India when I received somewhat of an alarming call from Bishop Robert Roundtree (who pastors Miracle Temple Family Fellowship in Lake View, South Carolina). He and his church are part of the Fellowship of Interdependent Churches International. Bishop Roundtree had called to tell me that someone had painted something on the roof of our administration building. It was around 8:00 a.m. when he and his wife had come to pick up the pastor and his wife from Cape Town, South Africa (who were staying at the suite in our family life center). When they were getting ready to exit the parking lot, Bishop Roundtree saw what he believed to be paint that someone had painted on the roof. However, to his amazement as he continued to look at the mysterious sight, he was further astonished to discover that it was not painted at all, but frost. As the sun continually melted the frost, one spot on the roof remained untouched. Supernaturally and miraculously that spot had alphabets perfectly scripted the same size and equally spaced from one another that spelled out the word “REACH”. This miraculous phenomenon was seen and witnessed by five people. When questioned, each of them concurred and confirmed that the word “REACH” was perfectly scripted in the frost. The mathematical odds of this being a mere coincidence and occurrence of nature is mind boggling and would call for too many zeros to calculate and put into a number.

I have, for well over 40 years, been a student and enthusiast of the bizarre and mysterious phenomenon that have been occurring around the world and their connection with Bible prophecies and the last days. I remember reading about the story of the Russian cosmonaut who was circling the earth in a space capsule and spotted an angel that he reported was as big as a jumbo jet. His atheistic superiors classified the sighting and swore the cosmonaut to secrecy. Then there was the amazing case of the man who cracked open an egg and to his complete astonishment, he saw the name “Jesus” clearly spelled out in the yoke. There are so many amazing and miraculous occurrences that have yet and are still taking place around the world that I am convinced are of divine origin and orchestration.

These supernatural phenomena are happening to both awaken and alert us to the reality that we are living in what the Bible refers to as the last of the last days. This is the period that exists right before the Rapture (1Thessalonians 4:13-18) and the Second Coming of the Lord (Matthew 24:3 and Revelation 1:7). In actuality and the biblical and prophetic chronology of end time events, the Rapture of the church and gathering of the believers (2 Thessalonians 2:1) unto Jesus Christ in the air takes place exactly seven years before the Second Coming. It is the trigger event that begins the Seven Years of Tribulation upon the upon the earth. It is interesting to know that at the Rapture, He comes for the Church and it is a mysterious and secretive event that only the true believers will experience. Whereas, at the Second Coming, He comes with the armies of both the glorified believers and angels and all eyes shall see His descent.

In my usual fashion, I felt it was necessary to briefly allude to two of the primary events that are scheduled to take place on God’s prophetic calendar of end time occurrences. The Miracle and Message on the Roof that happened at our church recently was a minute part of the many signs and wonders that the Lord is orchestrating and demonstrating in various ways and places to warn and awaken us to the fact that He is coming soon. I believe there is nothing left to be fulfilled before the trigger event (The Rapture) takes place that will start the seven-year tribulation and count down to the Battle of Armageddon and Second Coming of the Lord Jesus Christ to this earth. I highly encourage and plead with you to not be left behind when He comes for His Church in The Rapture. There is only one way to escape what will take place during the tribulation. That way is to believe in the name of Jesus Christ and you shall be saved from the wrath to come. As believers, we have not been appointed to wrath, but to obtain salvation through Jesus Christ (I Thessalonians 5:9).