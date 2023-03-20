Plans For Hardee’s In Dillon And Latta Discussed At City Planning & Zoning Meeting

By Betsy Finklea

The City of Dillon Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan for the new Hardee’s in Dillon on Monday night.

The motion to approve the site plan as presented was made by member, Steve Johnson, and was unanimously approved by those present.

Board chairperson Nell Vincent said this was an exciting project for Dillon.

The plan is to demolish the current building and construct a new building on the site. Two representatives were in attendance from the construction/real estate side of the project.

One representative said Hardee’s had been in Dillon for several decades and that the building was tired and old and needs to be upgraded.

It will be replaced with a new up-to-date, modernized facility with inside and outside digital menu boards, 40 seats inside, and a drive-thru. The nearest location that will be similar to the new Dillon site is located at 6448 E. Old Marion Highway in Florence.

The representative said they appreciated the patronage they get in Dillon and being in a community where they are wanted.

These are the same people who are also building a Hardee’s in Latta. They have purchased the old Latta motel site on Highway 301 near Morrell’s Tire. They said they are in the permitting process in Latta and plan to start construction soon. Demolition of the old motel should take place in the next two to four weeks. They will also be seeking an acceptable user such as a Family Dollar, Dollar General, Advance Auto, etc. to pair with the Latta site, the representative said.

The plan is to build the Latta location and when the Latta location is up and operating, they will demolish the Dillon site and rebuild it. The Dillon employees will come to Latta to train the new employees there. The representative said this will give patrons an alternative where they can be served until the Dillon site is rebuilt and operational.

The Latta site is estimated to open by late July or early August. Demolition is expected to start at the Dillon site in October of this year and re-open in February 2024. These deadlines are dependent on any supply chain issues that they may face.