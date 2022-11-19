John F. Bullock passed away at McLeod Medical Center in Florence, SC, November 14, 2022. Graveside Services will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon, SC with Reverend Paul Wall officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

Mr. Bullock was born in Lake View, South Carolina, September 2, 1942 the son of Major and Laura Johnson Bullock. John was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the Swamp Fox Tractor Club, and the Pee Dee Antique Tractor Club. He was a veteran serving with the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Rogers Bullock of the home; daughter, Kathryn Bullock Caldwell (Michael) of Cameron, NC; brother, James Bullock (Evelyn) of Lakeview, SC; sisters, Marjorie Hutchison of Winston Salem, NC and Opal Simmons (Michael) of Oak Creek, WI; grandchildren, Logan M. Caldwell, Jonah W. Caldwell, and Taylor Caldwell all of Cameron, NC. Mr. Bullock was predeceased by his parents; brother, Kennith (H.W.) Bullock and sister, Betty O’Connor.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1625 Highway 57 South, Dillon, SC 29536 or to the charity of your choice.

