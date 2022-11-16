37th Annual McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony Announced

McLeod Hospice will celebrate the 37th Annual “A Light for Someone You Love” Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 1, at 5:45 p.m. The ceremony, presented by Signature Wealth Strategies, will be held at McLeod Regional Medical Center adjacent to the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research.

​During the ceremony, the family of JoAnn Denney Fisher will light the trees which represent all of the families who have been served this year by McLeod Hospice. Wilson High School’s Tiger Production will also perform and Pastor Lacy Gay with Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Florence will offer the closing prayer.

“The Light for Someone You Love” program is sponsored by the McLeod Health Foundation to directly fund items needed for the McLeod Hospice House, to help patients remain comfortable in their homes and to provide bereavement care for families being served.

McLeod Hospice serves patients in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Lee, Sumter, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.

While the lighted trees will brighten the community this season, the gifts they represent will help bring the light of hope to McLeod Hospice patients and their families.

If attendees prefer to remain in their vehicle during the event, the speakers’ remarks can be heard by tuning their car radio to channel 107.7 FM.

For more information on the McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony, please call (843) 777-2694. Gifts to the McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting can also be made by visiting https://www.mcleodhealth.org/foundation/events-listing/.