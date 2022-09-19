S.C. Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee On Children To Hold Public Hearing On Sept. 20th

The South Carolina Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children will hold its first public hearing of 2022 in the Chapman Auditorium of the McNair Science Building at Francis Marion University at 4800 Dr. Heyward Drive, Florence, SC 29506 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Committee holds annual hearings in the fall to receive input and recommendations from citizens and experts around the state to help shape its legislative initiatives regarding children. Past hearings have included testimony from kinship caregivers, child welfare practitioners, mental health professionals, and concerned members of the community about a variety of topics affecting South Carolina’s children. The Florence hearing is the first in a series of hearings that will continue in Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia.

Individuals wishing to testify should email comments@mailbox.sc.edu to sign up for a specific time. Each speaker will have five minutes to present. Additionally, individuals may submit written testimony to comments@mailbox.sc.edu no later than Friday, October 14, 2022.

All sessions will be livestreamed on the South Carolina State House’s website and will include closed captioning.

Please contact Shealy Reibold at shealyreibold@sc.edu for additional information on the Committee on Children or its upcoming hearings.