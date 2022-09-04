Services for Joyce Lane will held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Joyce, 74, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Born July 28, 1948, she was the daughter to the late Curtis M. Lane and Cora Alene Moore Lane. If you knew Joyce you would appreciate her love for colors and fried chicken. Not just any fried chicken but KFC was one of her favorites with a side of mashed potatoes and slaw. Although her earthly life has ended here, we can say she is enjoying the prettiest rainbow and the best fried chicken up in heaven today.

Survivors include her sisters, Patricia Webster Owens (Phillip) of Latta; Mable Caswell of Lexington, NC; Hilda Maxine Bryant ( Rev. Franklin) of Latta; Cora Jean Marion (Rex) of Lexington, NC; brothers, Ronald Lane (Juanita) of Thomasville, NC; Carroll Bourgoin (Mary) of Dillon; along with many special family members and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Bourgoin; Girline Davis and Geneva Bailey; brothers, Leon Bourgoin and Milton Bourgoin.