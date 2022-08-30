PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Defeats Lamar In Season Opener

PHOTO GALLERY

The Dillon Wildcats defeated the visiting Lamar Silver Foxes 41-0 in the season opener in varsity football played in Dillon on Friday, August 26.

Dillon’s Brandon Allen took the opening kick-off and returned it to the Lamar’s 12-yard line. Ty Martin carried the pigskin in for 6 points with only 22 seconds gone in the game. The PAT by Stephan Rojas was good to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

Dillon’s Jamorian Fling picked off a deflected pass and scored with 10:22 remaining in the first quarter. The PAT was good. Dillon was up 14-0.

Lamar’s Tyler McManus was forced to punt. Dillon had once again enjoyed good field position. Three plays later, the Wildcats’ freshman quarterback, Josiah Oxendine carried the football into the end zone to give Dillon a 20-0. Dillon’s Stephan Rojas once again connected on the PAT. Dillon was up 21-0 with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter.

After Lamar picked up a first down, the Dillon defense did not allow another first down on this series of plays, and Lamar’s Tyler McManus was forced to punt. Dillon’s Ty Martin returned the punt to Lamar’s 34-yard line.

Dillon’s Jamorian Fling carried the ball on 3 successive plays prior to Donnez Alford scoring after the reception. However, the play was negated due to a penalty against Dillon. With 1:15 remaining in the first quarter, Ty Martin scored. The PAT was good.

Lamar’s #2 took the kick-off on his own 15-yard line and returned it to his 37-yard line. From there, Lamar’s #39 went to work and carried the football twice prior to Tyler McManus completing a pass to #6 for a first down. The Lamar “work horse,” #39, carried the football again. On fourth and 9 after a penalty, McManus’ attempted pass fell incomplete to #6 to end the drive.

After a 4-yard pass to Brandon Allen, and Ty Martin carrying to Lamar’s 48-yard line, Dillon’s Josiah Oxendine threw a long pass that connected with Chris McCollum in perfect stride for a 47-yard touchdown with 8:07 remaining in the first half. The PAT was good by Stephan Rojas to give Dillon a 35-0 lead.

Dillon quickly scored again with only 3:44 remaining in the first half on an interception by Jamorian Fling. The PAT was good. Dillon was up 41-0.

Dillon picked up a total of 268 yards of which 70 were passing yards in the game on 42 plays.

Dillon managed 13 first downs. Josiah Oxendine completed 2 of 4 pass attempts for a total of 70 yards with a long of 47 yards.

Dillon turned the ball over on a fumble once during the game.

The Wildcats had 4 penalties for a total of 32 yards.

Josiah Oxendine rushed for 32 yards on 2 carries with a long run of 20 yards. Ty Martin rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries with a long of 20 yards. Domonick Felton carried 9 times for 31 yards with a long run of 13 yards. Brandon Allen rushed for 24 yards on 4 carries with a long run of 10 yards and had a reception for 23 yards. Jamorian Fling carried 3 times for 10 yards with a long run of 8 yards and 2 interceptions with one for a touchdown. Chris McCallum rushed for 5 yards on 1 carry and had a reception for 47 yards.

On defense, Anthony Grant had 4 tackles, an assist, 2 sacks, and 2 tackles for a loss. Chris McCallum had a tackle and 5 assists. Ian Meyers had a tackle and 2 assists. AJ Scott had a tackle and an assist. Donnez Alford and Ahmad German each had a tackle. Brandon Allen and Dontavious Tanksley each had an assist.

Dillon will travel to Wilson in Florence on Friday, September 2, for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Lamar will host Legion Collegiate Academy of Rock Hill in a non-conference game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 2.

Support your team.