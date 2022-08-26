Attorney For Latta Mayoral Candidate Files Motion For Temporary Restraining Order And Writ Of Mandamus On Election

BREAKING NEWS!

The Dillon Herald has learned that this afternoon (Friday, August 26), Teresa Mason’s attorney, Tommy Morgan, has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and petition for a writ of mandamus in regards to the mayor’s election in Latta. He is asking for “(1) an Order restraining the Town of Latta and/or the Town of Latta Municipal Election Commission from conducting a special or new de novo election for the position of Mayor of the Town of Latta that allows new candidates to file for the election and (2) issuing a writ of mandamus to the Town of Latta and/or the Town of Latta Municipal Election Commission requiring it to conduct a special or new election for the position of Mayor of the Town of Latta in accordance with the statutes and case law of South Carolina that require ‘a new election as to the parties concerned.’” An expedited hearing is requested on the matter. This is a developing story, and we will have more on it in Tuesday’s issue of The Dillon Herald.