The Byrds Return As Pastors Of Hamer Church Of God

Reverend Douglas Kevin Byrd and his wife, Nancy, have returned to the Dillon County area as the pastors of the Hamer Church of God.

Both Bro. and Sis. Byrd grew up in Dillon and lived here serving the Dillon Church of God in varying areas of ministry for many years.

Over time, they worked in children’s ministry, senior ministry, and as Sunday School teachers.

Bro. Byrd also served as a councilman and treasurer for the Dillon Church of God.

However, God had greater plans for the Byrd family, and 2003, they moved to Hampton, South Carolina to begin a pastoral ministry at the Hampton Church of God.

They served as the pastors there until 2014 when they moved to the Coward Church of God, in Coward, South Carolina.

After eight years there, the Byrds have come home. Both Bro. and Sis. Byrd are excited about working in this community and promoting God’s plans for the Hamer Church of God and all of Dillon County.