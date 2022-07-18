Theatre Event Was Wonderful

To The Editor:

I didn’t know exactly what to expect when I arrived in Dillon, S.C. for this ‘double header’ event. As we drove up to The Dillon County Theatre it was still light out. I was drawn immediately to the architecture and light façade of this venue which originally opened in 1919. Over 120 years of history in the making. As we walked left we spied the Lockamy Courtyard which was a very welcoming space. Open air with tall wooden columns and wooden beams above nestled between two buildings creating an ‘arbored’ escape. Raised landscaped beds with plants interwoven with tiny lights aligned both sides of the venue. Twinkling lights shone overhead and traversed the lines of the open roof structure. Tables and chairs were set and the weather was pleasant with a slight breeze. The beginnings of a perfect evening. Patrons began trickling in, chatting with Gerald Berry as they entered to be directed to their table. Friends saw other friends and acquaintances as they meandered around the space catching up with one another before settling in, anticipating the delicious meal to be served soon. The pre-show dinner was prepared by Breaking Bread, a restaurant in Dillon that serves delicious freshly prepared dishes and desserts. Owner Richard Talbert was the featured Chef, along with fellow Chef Brian Seufzer and attendants Hannah and Lorie combined their efforts to ensure everyone enjoyed themselves. The entrée choices were Grilled Lemon-Rosemary Chicken or Pan- Seared Salmon Topped with Fennel-Orange Salad. Accompanying these were Caesar Salad, Roasted Seasoned Potatoes, Fresh-Cut Green Beans, Assorted Dinner Breads and Bananas Foster Bread Pudding. Of course ‘Iced Tea’ was also in attendance.

While we sat and enjoyed our meal two members of the Tony Lee Group (Catie Galan: Vocalist and Kyle Bryant: Guitarist) that we would see perform together with the other members of the group a little later at this evening’s show, favored us with music and song.

There were also paintings by local artist Narzhio displayed on one of the brick exterior walls of the building. As we finished eating and our empty plates were whisked away we made our way into the theatre. As we found our seats we observed the different instruments set up on the stage. Then one by one the performers came on stage. Catie Galan- vocalist, Nicholas Vlandis-Piano, Kyle Bryant- Guitar, Peter Dimery-Saxophone, Travis Shaw-Bass, and Tony Lee on the drums. After an introduction and welcome by Tony the mesmerizing performance began.

Oh my goodness- what a blessing to all who were there… to hear and to ‘feel’ this jazz which was easy to listen to, that reached out and enveloped you and took you along for a ride to other places. I was taken by how each member of the group was so talented individually and how- at the same time- their gifts intermingled and intertwined with a familiarity as they intuitively shared this musical collaboration to respectfully pay tribute to Chick Corea. You are taken on a delightful sultry journey of the senses as the music morphs from high to low, tempos flexing from fast to slow. It’s no wonder that this music speaks just as well today as it did in the 1970s.

I am so happy that we were able to attend this wonderful event. More than worth the trip from Raleigh, N.C. Thank you to all that worked so tirelessly to make it happen. Well done!

Janice Waterman

