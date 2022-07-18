South Carolina Ports Authority Accepting Applications For Community Giving Program

The South Carolina Ports Authority is now accepting applications for the Community Giving Program! Apply now!

SC Ports dedicates a portion of its revenues to partnership projects that support local communities in which the port operates.

The Port is incredibly proud of the organizations across the state who undertake important work to better our communities.

• Applications must demonstrate a clear fit within one of the following focus areas: maritime commerce, economic development, environmental awareness, or community outreach.

• Programs with measurable, sustained impacts receive priority during the selection process.

• Non-qualifying organizations include churches, individual schools and community sports teams, and items such as ballot measures, direct overhead costs and salaries are ineligible. The 2022 application process is now open. Applications will be accepted until Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

Visit here for an application. https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/q8Xag9Y