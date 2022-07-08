Sellers Mayor Frank Jones Dies In Tractor Accident

Frank Jones, the mayor of Sellers, died as a result of injuries sustained in a tractor accident on Slabtown Road on Thursday evening.



Jones, age 71, was mowing grass on the side of the road when the tractor overturned, according to reports.

Jones was elected mayor in February for the second time after having served previously in the late 1990s.

The flag at the Sellers Town Hall flew at half-staff in his memory and in recognition of his service to the community.