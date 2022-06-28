Last Two Days End Productive Week Of Court

It was a full week in Dillon County’s General Sessions Court last week. In addition to the guilty pleas and pre-trial hearings that The Dillon Herald reported last week, many more cases were heard Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Judge Paul Burch denied bond for Zachary Wilson (murder), Cruz Harley (murder) and Matthew Scarborough (kidnapping, armed robbery).

Judge Burch sentenced Brittany McDuffie, a North Carolina woman who opened fire on repossession employees during a dispute with them at South of the Border, to 3.5 years in prison followed by probation. Among others pleading guilty Thursday were Juancey Lewis (weapons), Ke’Tron Dupree (weapons), Jason Thompson (weapons), Iziah Ford (assault and battery), Khw’Lee Hunter (assault and battery), Kevin Thompson (aggravated breach of peace), Monica Mosley (aggravated breach of peace), Dakota Polson (malicious injury to property, aggravated breach of peace), Delvon Bethea (weapons, drugs), Gregory McLeod (drugs), Derrick Sawyer (driving under suspension, giving false information to law enforcement, shoplifting), Trevon Sellers (drugs), Dominique Campbell (drugs) and James Sweat (driving under suspension, hit and run, habitual traffic offender).

On Friday, several other defendants pled guilty, including Richard Bethea (domestic violence), Anthony Washington (drugs, weapons), Richard Curry (drugs), Angelica Fore (drugs), William Smith (drugs), Lionel Jones (failure to stop for blue light), Marquail Dixon (failure to stop for blue light), Areal McNair (DUI), Anthony McInnis (drugs, weapons), Terry Huggins (drugs), Jalik Roberts (drugs), Kenya Dudley (drugs), Hakeem Dudley (drugs), Makayla Cannon (aggravated breach of peace), Tommy Cook (hit and run, habitual traffic offender), Willie Bethea (drugs) and Antwyon Bethea (property crimes).

“Last week was probably our most productive week of court ever in terms of number of indictments moved and substance of cases,” said Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel. “Law enforcement is working hard to protect our communities, and then we’re doing all we can to give both defendants and victims their day in court.”