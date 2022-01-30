Carolinas Gas Prices Don’t Move Much Despite Rising Crude Prices

Charlotte, N.C. (January 24, 2022) – Gas prices in the Carolinas haven’t moved much, even as the price of crude rises to multi-year highs.

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $3.11 having a one-cent increase on the week. This is four cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago. South Carolina’s gas price average sits at $3.02 , also having a one-cent increase on the week. This is three cents more than a month ago and 85 cents more than a year ago.

“While crude oil prices have surged recently, we haven’t seen a dramatic increase at the pump yet,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “If crude oil costs keep increasing, it’s only a matter of time before gas prices will follow.”

The national average of $3.33 is five cents more than a month ago and 94 cents more than a year ago.

The U.S. price for crude oil is on a 5-week streak of gains. So far this year, crude oil has risen as much as 14%. Wednesday’s settlement of $86.96 per barrel is $2/b more than the 2021 high, and the highest daily settlement since October 2014. Although the daily price of oil took a step back on Friday – settling at $85.14 – oil prices remain under heavy upward pressure due to ongoing global supply concerns.

Most expensive markets in NC : Asheville ($3.21), Durham-Chapel Hill ($3.15), Charlotte ($3.12) / Least expensive markets in NC : Hickory-Lenoir ($3.05), Goldsboro ($3.07), Fayetteville ($3.09)

Most expensive markets in SC : Hilton Head ($3.21), Charleston ($3.06), Myrtle Beach ($3.02) / Least expensive markets in SC: Sumter ($2.96), Greenville ($2.96), Rock Hill ($2.98)

Ways to Save

on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained. An engine tune-up, new air filter and proper tire inflation can all help fuel economy.

For updated state and metro prices log on to https://gasprices.aaa.com/

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile