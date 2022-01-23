Diana B. Huggins, 64, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at her residence

Born in Laurinburg, NC, December 13, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Dean Locklear and Lula Mae Bass Locklear.

Survivors include her son, Jamie (Brandy) Huggins, Tug (Amber) Huggins, Caleb (Kassidy) Huggins, Bud (Michelle) Huggins, daughters, Shorty McQuahe and Rae Huggins; 16 grandchildren; sisters, Annette (Dan) Sanderson, Rosie (George) Russ, Cindy Brown, and Pam English; brother, Jimmy Dean Locklear; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Huggins was preceded in death by her husband, James Huggins; son, Holden Huggins; and brother, Mitchell Locklear.