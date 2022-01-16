Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics And COVID-19 Testing (January 17-23, 2022)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC provides weekly updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

With winter weather expected to occur in parts of the state over the weekend, some COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics may close or have different hours. Please make sure you use the contact information on scdhec.gov/findatest for testing and scdhec.gov/vaxlocator for vaccines before going to confirm that the site is operating.

Vaccination Update

DHEC supports the CDC’s recommendation to use the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Janssen. The Janssen vaccine will still be offered for those who prefer it, but Moderna and Pfizer are showing to be more effective with less harmful side effects.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for ages 5 and up.

Booster shots are now available and are encouraged. Learn more about who should get a booster and when.

A completed vaccination series is highly effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, and a booster shot with either brand will further stave off the virus and its variants, including Delta, Omicron and others

More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

• Tuesday, January 18, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 1737 N. Nichols Hwy., Nichols, SC 29581 (Moderna)

• Tuesday, January 18, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 215 Old Georgetown Rd., Manning, SC 29102 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson Community Building, 117 W. Church St., Jefferson, SC 29718 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pee Dee Union Baptist Church, 92 Chestnut St., Cheraw, SC 29520 (Moderna)

• Wednesday, January 19, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1333 Penderboro Rd., Marion, SC 29571 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., St. Lawrence Community Center, 5321 US 521, Salters, SC 29590 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 7275 Browns Ferry Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Wednesday, January 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Howe Springs Fire Department Station #5, 4395 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Olanta Rural Fire Department, 3505 Olanta Hwy., Olanta, SC 29114 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., JJ Mitcheom Community Center, 2233 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway, SC 29554 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Thursday, January 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lambertown Community Center, 1540 Dawhoo Lake Rd., Georgetown, SC 29554 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Darlington County Fire Department Station #3, 586 Gilchrist Rd., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

• Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.