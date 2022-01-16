Florence Regional Airport Receives Grant

Congressman James E. Clyburn announced that South Carolina airports will receive over $32 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law by President Biden in November. Airports will be able to use this funding for investments in runways, taxiways, safety, and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects. All House Republican members representing South Carolina voted against approving these federal investments for the state’s airports. Only one South Carolina Senator voted for this funding in the Senate. There are 46 airports that will receive funding: Florence Regional-$1,027,802. This funding will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.