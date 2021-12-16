Kenny Cook Announces Candidacy For Dillon County Council District Five

Kenny Cook announces his candidacy for Dillon County Council District Five.



Cook has lived all of his life in Dillon District Five and wants to help the community.

Cook owns and operates AMS Tree Service and AMS Rentals. He worked at South of the Border for 27 years, where he managed Blenheim Bottlers for 14 years.

He has coached baseball for 16 years and football for 20 years and has worked to encourage the youth in the community. He is a seven-year member of the Dillon Kiwanis Club. He and his wife, Tara, have six children.

Cook would appreciate your vote and support.