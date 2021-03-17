Woman Charged With Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor

Kimberly Ann Webster, age 32, of Dillon, has been arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.



Webster’s charges come from the investigation and charges related to Jonathan Dean Webster, age 41, of Dillon who is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor-second degree, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor-third degree and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.