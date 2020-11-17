Farm-City Week To Be Observed Nov. 20-27

Farm-City Week will be celebrated this year from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27. It is a week to express appreciation for the beneficial partnerships between rural and urban communities.

Farmers and ranchers rely on essential partnerships with urban communities to supply, sell and deliver finished products across the country and around the world. Consumer purchases, in turn, make sustainable farm enterprise possible.

Food, fiber and renewable fuel are available to us because of the daily relationships among farmers and ranchers, processors, brokers, truckers, shippers, advertisers, wholesalers and retailers. The collective efforts by these members of our society provide a wholesome diet for everyone.

In addition, farms and ranches conserve freshwater resources, wildlife habitat and greenspace.

This year, there will be no formal event or banquet in Dillon County due to COVID-19.

The Dillon County Farm-City Committee has chosen award winners, who will be in one of next week’s issues of The Dillon Herald.