County Council To Hold Public Hearing On Budget

The Dillon County Council will hold a public hearing on the 2020-2021 Dillon County Budget on August 26th at 4:00 p.m. at the Dillon County Administrative Building, 109 South Third Avenue, Dillon, in the County Council Chambers.

The purpose of this hearing is to obtain written and oral comments from the public concerning the ordinance establishing the 2020-2021 County Budgets.

The projected 2020-2021 general operating budget totals $19,212,516, a reduction of seven percent from the previous fiscal year.

The proposed budget includes a four mill increase in the general operating budget.

The budget includes changes in the county fees including solid waste fees, Dillon County EMS fees, Dillon County fire fees and fire response fees, and a new business registration fee of $15 per business.

At the public hearing, all interested citizens will be given an opportunity to express their views for or against this ordinance. Anyone requiring special arrangements to attend this meeting due to physical disability should contact the County Administrator’s office at 843-774-1401 at least 24 hours in advance.

A copy of the county budget ordinance can be obtained from the County Administrator’s Office.

