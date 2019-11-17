Farm-City Week Luncheon Is Monday

The annual Farm-City Week Luncheon will be held on Monday, November 18, at 12 noon at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.



The guest speaker is Chad Truesdale, Director of Marketing for the S.C. Department of Agriculture. Chad is from Kershaw County, where his family has beef cattle, goats, and hay. Chad holds a BS in Animal and Veterinary Sciences from Clemson University.

Chad has served as the Director of Marketing since July 2019. He previously worked as the Commodities Coordinator within the Marketing Department. Prior to that position, Chad worked as an Agricultural Marketing Specialist serving the Pork and Seafood industries.

Currently Chad serves on the Certified Crop Advisors Board and is an active member of the Kershaw County Young Farmers Chapter. In his free time, Chad enjoys hunting, coaching baseball and spending time with his two children, Cole and Lily, and his wife Amanda.

Coley Bohachic, president of the Dillon Kiwanis Club, will present awards to outstanding students, the Businessman of the Year, the Industry of the Year, and the Farmer of the Year.

Cullen Bryant will be the emcee for the event.

A chicken bog lunch with all the trimmings will be served. The public is invited to attend.

