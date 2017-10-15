Services for Ruby Lane Woodell were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-8 p .m. Friday and 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Ms. Woodell, 71, died Thursday, October 12, 2017 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Latta, SC, March 6, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Houston Lane and Martha Smith Lane. She attended Servant’s Heart Ministries.

Survivors include her daughters, Loretta L. Butler (Antonio, Sr.) of Floydale, and Pamela Woodell of Dillon; grandchildren, Antonio J. Butler, Jr. (Darby Hamer), Pamela R. Butler, and Johnathon T. Butler; great-grandchild on the way, Vincent J. Butler; sisters and brothers, Frances Lane, Margaret (Paul) Rouse, David (Sue) Lane, all of Dillon, Rufus (Marleen) Lane, Ricky (Jan) Lane, both of Latta, and Billy Ray Lane of Dillon; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Woodell was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Houston Lane, Jr., Larry “Buddy” Lane, and Geneva Munn.

The family would like to say a special thanks to all of the caregivers of MSA and McLeod Hospice for the care given to Ruby during her illness.