Alexina ‘Ting’ Martin Arnette

Mrs. Alexina “Ting” Arnette died September 6, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services were Friday, September 8, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery, Dillon, SC conducted by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.

Mrs. Arnette was born in Marion County, the daughter of the late Rufus Lee and Annice Laura Rowell Martin. Mrs. Arnette was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where she was involved with the WMU. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Arnette loved the Lord and was known as a wonderful cook and also had the gift of a servant’s heart.

Mrs. Arnette is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Gerald N. Arnette of the home; son, Gerald N. Arnette, Jr (Carole); daughters, Gwyn A. Stephens (Robert Jr.) and Vicky A. Wallace (Henry C.); sister, Annette McRae and grandchildren, Gerald N. Arnette III Adele Arnette, Matthew Wallace, Samuel Wallace and Leah Stephens.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1456 Old Hamer Road, Hamer, SC or to the Gideons.