Burger King Edges Out KJ’s In Dixie Youth Minor League

By Lonnie Turner

The Burger King Braves edged the KJ’s Market Blue Jays, 8-7, in Thursday’s first Minor League game.

The deciding run was scored in the bottom of the final inning with two out.

Seth Minshew hit a one-out single and scored on an infield hit off the bat of C.J. Bailey, who later scored the winning run on an errant throw!

The only batter on either team to get multiple hits was Jaden Williamson of the Blue Jays with two hits and a pair of runs batted in.

The winners collected four hits, all singles with Dan Graves knocking in two runs with a single in the second inning and Amari Thompson beat out an infield hit and scored the first run for the Braves in the bottom of the first.

In a losing cause, in addition to Williamson’s two hits, Michael Love drove in two runs with a bases loaded single and Austin Miles had an RBI single.

In the second game on Thursday, the ACE Hardware Tigers scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Holden Cooper doubled and later scored when Bryson Norton was hit by a pitch. Jackson Outlar had a near perfect game going four innings and allowing no hits till Coley McGarity singled in the top of the fifth driving home Colby Plummer, who reached base on a an error.

Outlar and his defense retired the first thirteen batters for the McLeod Marlins. Outlar and Weston Byrd had two hits apiece for the winners and Canuarey Reid tripled with the bases loaded in a 3-run fourth inning.

In Friday’s lone Major League game, the Dillon Family Dental Giants defeated the Physicians Healthcare Yankees, 8-1, in four innings. The Giants outhit the Yankees, 7-2 with leadoff hitter Collin Minshew and Luke King picking up two hits apiece. Jamison Hargrove, Ethan Lee and Heyden Perritt also had hits for the winners.

Eli Henderson and Dakota Miller had the two hits off winning pitcher Collin Minshew and reliever Cade Williams.