According to the South Carolina Crime report issued by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Dillon County has over a 29% decrease in violent crimes for 2023. SLED collects these numbers from incidents that are reported in Dillon County for murder, sexual battery, robbery, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft, larceny, and arson. This includes incident reports from all City and Town police departments in the County.
The Greatest Decreases in Violent Crime Rates:
Abbeville -60.80%
Chester -32.01%
Cherokee -29.27%
Dillon -29.18%
Georgetown -27.37%
The most significant decrease was for Murder. In 2023, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a total of 2 homicides. This is a 5 year low for Dillon County.
Sheriff Jamie Hamilton is pleased that there has been such a significant decrease in the crime rate, but says there is more work to be done. He credits the decrease to the good working relationships between local, state, and federal agencies; the good working relationship with the Solicitor’s Office; and the public’s willingness to work hand in hand with law enforcement in reporting what they know and sharing information that leads to solving these crimes. He believes the initiatives he has put in place are working and have helped the crime rate drop 29.18% in a year’s time.
Sheriff Hamilton “We all want safer communities, and we are going to keep working diligently and keep being proactive in addressing crime in our county and in our communities”. “With the public’s help, support, and prayers, I believe that we can see a further decrease next year,” Sheriff Hamilton said.
According to the South Carolina Crime report issued by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Dillon County has over a 29% decrease in violent crimes for 2023. SLED collects these numbers from incidents that are reported in Dillon County for murder, sexual battery, robbery, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft, larceny, and arson. This includes incident reports from all City and Town police departments in the County.