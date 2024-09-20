Dillon, SC – Northeastern Technical College (NETC) is excited to announce a dynamic event aimed at connecting the community with local industries and educational opportunities. On October 1, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, NETC will host a Hiring Fair and College Information Session at the Dillon Wellness Center, located at 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC.
This event offers a unique opportunity for the public to explore job opportunities within the local community while also discovering workforce certification programs offered by NETC. Whether you are seeking employment or looking to enhance your skills, this event has something for everyone.
Key Highlights of the Event:
Meet Local Industries: Representatives from several prominent local companies will be present to discuss job opportunities and career paths within their organizations. The following industries will be participating in the event: Wyman Gordon, Harbor Freight Tools, Perdue, Dillon County Detention Center, McLeod Hospital, Pruitt Health, Elite Quartz, Pee Dee Head Start, City of Dillon, Anderson Brothers Bank, and more.
Talk to Enrollment Specialists: NETC enrollment specialists will be available to provide information about the college’s workforce certification programs and guide attendees on the educational pathways that can lead to promising careers.
Explore Your Future: Whether you are considering starting a new career, advancing in your current profession, or just exploring your options, this event will provide valuable insights and opportunities to network with industry professionals and educational experts.
The Hiring Fair and College Information Session is open to the public, and no pre-registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and any questions they may have about career pathways and educational opportunities.
For more information about Northeastern Technical College or this event, contact the Dillon Campus directly at (843) 921-1481.
