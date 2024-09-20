Contributed Story
This award recognizes outstanding professionals under the age of 35 and under who work and live in Richland County, South Carolina.
Nominations began earlier this year, and finalists were selected based on professional achievements, community engagement, personal character and leadership qualities.
James Roberts
Age 34
Plant Manager
Intertape Polymer Group
I was born and raised in Dillon, South Carolina. I give so much credit to those years of my life, because it helped shape me to who I am today. I attended Presbyterian College as a 4-year Student-Athlete in Clinton, South Carolina, where I earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Post-college, my professional career has always been under the manufacturing industry umbrella. I’ve served in various operations management roles for the past 12 years, which ultimately has led me to the role that I have today as a plant manager for Intertape Polymer Group in Blythewood. I feel that part of my role of giving back to the community here locally is by helping it grow through the success of my IPG facility. Seeing the facility’s profitability grow over the past two years allows job opportunities to employ more local citizens as well as give more to the community. Intertape Polymer Group is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. In the past 2 years, under Roberts’ leadership, the IPG facility has seen profit growth and new opportunities enter the doors of his facility. He believes in fostering a healthy team environment across all levels and through his servant leadership. It builds a culture where everyone can be successful.
During my leisure time, I enjoy spending time with my kids and volunteering at their local youth sports leagues along with other extracurricular activities that they may participate in. They are my “why” and what continuously drives me to always become a better version of “me”.
Your favorite quote and why:
“Leaders aren’t born, they are made. And they are made just like anything else, through hard work. And that’s the price we’ll have to pay to achieve that goal, or any goal.” – Vince Lombardi
This quote is my favorite because it speaks to something that I was taught at an early age by my parents. That’s the value of work ethics and through my work ethics, I can ultimately achieve anything that I put my mind to.