The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club held its first meeting this year on September 3rd at the Dillon Wellness Center. President Mary Ricks opened the meeting by welcoming all who attended and called upon Terry Hayes to lead us in prayer. A Christmas theme was prevalent throughout the meeting, including our festive tables and decor. Finger foods were enjoyed by everyone.
Vice President Glenda Campbell introduced our guest speakers who graciously drove from Myrtle Beach to speak on recruiting members and decorating for Christmas. Allyson Hirsh, President of the Myrtle Beach Garden Club, gave great tips from growing club membership along with Debbie, Gough, Vice President of the Myrtle Beach Garden Club, who demonstrated ornament making and led the group in making several of their own ornaments to take home. Other topics discussed included recipes, field trips, travel, and of course, gardening! A wonderful time of fellowship was shared among garden club friends.