Jan Lynn Wallace Richardson

Ms. Jan Lynn Wallace Richardson of Mullins, SC, was born on August 20, 1958 in Dillon, SC to the late John Watson Wallace and Mary Lynn “Marilyn” Reeves Wallace. She departed this life on July 6, 2024 completing her journey of 65 years.

Along with her parents, her sister: Josie Kate “Jody” Blume joined her on July 8th.

Ms. Richardson leaves to cherish her memories, her son: David Anthony Richardson and wife Lea; her siblings: John Watson Wallace Jr. and Betty Jean Taylor; her grandchildren: Blakely Kate Richardson and Rylan David Richardson; her nieces and nephews: Brittany Wallace, Kevin Wallace, Suzanne Allert, and Albert Blume Jr. as well as a host of friends.

Ms. Wallace grew up on a farm in Hamer, SC. Over the years, she decided to serve her community as a nurse. Being a nurse was her passion and her true calling. She was able to serve many people over her 40 years of service. While she wasn’t working she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her personality could be described as jolly and feisty. She was a firecracker, full of laughter, perseverance and an unmatched sense of humor. Our world is a better place because of her.

The graveside will be Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 3 P.M. at Rowland Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.