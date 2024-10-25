Latta Students Attend the Day of National Concern Assembly
On October 16, students and staff from Latta Middle School and Latta High School gathered for
the Day of National Concern assembly, an event dedicated to raising awareness with young
people about gun violence. The assembly, held at the Ellis Performing Arts Center, aimed to
inspire students to pledge against gun violence and make positive, sound choices that will lead
to a safer and healthier community.
The assembly featured a series of speakers, including local leaders, school administrators, and
a grieving mother who lost her son to gun violence. The speakers brought encouraging
messages with raw truth from their experiences and insights on topics such as mental health,
environmental sustainability, and social justice. The event emphasized the importance of youth
involvement in advocacy and community service and encouraged students to think critically and
collaboratively, fostering a sense of agency and responsibility.
Many students expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such a meaningful
event. The topic and the message was difficult for many in the student body and faculty/staff as
Latta has suffered losses to gun violence.
The district would like to thank Solicitor Kernard Redmond, DJJ Director Torrance White, Latta
Police Chief Zane Bryant, LMS Principal Carrie Ann Brigman, LHS Principal Nan Carmichael,
and Mrs. Alicia McPherson. She is the mother of 17-year-old Wilson High School student
Joshua McPherson who was killed due to senseless gun violence.
As the assembly concluded, students left with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment
to take action. Students were offered pledges to sign that stated: “I will never bring a gun to
school; I will never use a gun to settle a personal problem or dispute; I will use my influence with
my friends to keep them from using guns to settle disputes; My individual choices and actions,
when multiplied by those of young people throughout the country, will make a difference.
Together, by honoring this pledge we can reverse the violence and grow up in safety.”
Organizers emphasized that the event was just the beginning and encouraged students to
continue advocating for the issues that matter most to them.Overall, the Day of National
Concern assembly served as a powerful reminder of the impact young voices can have in
shaping a better future. By fostering dialogue and encouraging action, the event helped
empower the next generation of leaders to confront the challenges facing their communities.