By Vickie Rogers

The Harnethea B. Manning 12th Annual Scholarship Musical was held Saturday, May 4 at Brandy’s Banquet Hall.

Second Chance of Dillon performed the prelude, followed by Dr. Miranda Manning Page welcoming everyone.

Mrs. Linda Manning Langley was the Mistress of Ceremony. She eloquently spoke of who Mrs. Harnethea Bethea Manning was. She said” Harnethea B. Manning, the daughter of the late Truss and Lily Bethea, was born April 3, 1915, in Dillon County and joined Marshill Bibleway Church as a child and remained a faithful lifetime member. Mrs. Manning was married to Paul Manning, Sr., and they had seven children. Paul and Harnethea were not able to complete their education, but they made sure their children completed college. Mrs. Manning was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed help. The scholarship fund was Paul Jr.’s idea as a way to honor their mother and continue her legacy. In essence, we want to financially assist any deserving young person with their higher education endeavors.”

Ms. Jade McDowell performed, and Scripture was read by Elder Vivian Mitchell, Marshill Bibleway Church. Rev. DeLen McRae of Carvell Street Baptist Church gave the Invocation. Followed by Purpose by Mr. Glenn Manning, Jr. Second Chance performed. The Honorable L. Casey Manning (Ret.) was the Keynote Speaker. Mrs. Georgia Thomas received a Community Recognition Humanitarian Award for her years of service. Mrs. Thomas was the first Black Florist in Dillon County and Mrs. Thomas often sent bouquets to new businesses in Dillon among many other contributions.

Mrs. Linda Manning Langley, Director of Harnethea B. Manning Scholarship Fund, presented the scholarship to Jayden Benjamin. Jayden is a Dillon High School student who has maintained a 4.0 GPA. Jayden spoke of how much he appreciated this scholarship.

The evening ended with a wonderful meal.