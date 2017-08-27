Death Notices: 8/24

Flora Thomas Nance died on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 709 Shady Circle, Lake View, SC.

*

Mrs. Deloise McNeil passed away on August 21, 2017 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017 at McCoy Chapel United Methodist Church in Little Rock, SC with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the home, 2415 Worship St. in Little Rock, SC. This another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon.