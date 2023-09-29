END OF WATCH: K9 RICO Killed In The Line Of Duty

END OF WATCH: K9 RICO

It is with great sadness that SLED announces the loss of K9 Rico.

K9 Rico, 3, was a Belgian Malinois mix and joined SLED just over a year ago. During his career, K9 Rico served on SLED’s SWAT Team and SLED’s K9 Tracking Team. K9 Rico took part in thousands of hours of training and participated in numerous apprehensions that kept communities, SLED’s law enforcement partners, and his SLED SWAT Team safe.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and heartfelt messages from the community and our fellow law enforcement officers. K9 Rico is a hero who saved countless lives yesterday and throughout his short career,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel, “Please

keep SLED’s SWAT Team, SLED’s K9 Tracking Team, Special Agent Richard Hunton, III, and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family.

K9 Rico was killed in action on Thursday, September 28, 2023, during the search and apprehension of a man wanted for shooting a deputy in Charleston County.

K9 Rico will be greatly missed. Details regarding a memorial service are being planned and will be announced by SLED at the appropriate time.