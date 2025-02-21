By Vickie Rogers

In honor of African American History Month, The Dillon Herald is proud to highlight one of Dillon County’s trailblazers, Tywanda Rogers. Rogers has made history as the first African American woman to work inside a real estate brokerage in Dillon, SC, serving as a Real Estate Agent at Dillon Realty, a company with a legacy spanning over sixty years.

For Rogers, real estate has been a lifelong passion. She recalls how, as a child, she would decorate her mother’s house and pretend to be an agent, foreshadowing the career she would one day achieve. She is the daughter of Jeanette Whittington and Lamont Bethea and is a proud mother to three daughters—Eisha Carmichael, Janeya Rogers, and Jakayla Rogers—as well as a loving grandmother to Riley Page. She also has one brother, Delaine Whittington, and one sister, Kizzy Rogers.

Rogers moved to South Carolina as a teenager, transitioning from life as a military child to one she quickly grew to love. She fondly remembers spending summers in Dillon, visiting family on Pine Street, where relatives filled the neighborhood with warmth and love.

Reflecting on her journey, Rogers credits her mother and her aunt, Wille Etta Owens, for instilling in her the belief that she could achieve anything. “Life threw curveballs my way, but I can honestly say God was right there and still is,” she says. She also extends her gratitude to Pastor Graham and his wife at New Memorial Temple of Christ for their uplifting words and guidance.

Rogers hopes to inspire others, particularly African American women, to pursue their dreams with resilience and confidence. “I want to encourage everyone who looks like me—do not give up. Turn your dreams into reality,” she says. “Most of the time, we stand in our own way. God sent people of our color to open doors years ago, and He sent me to Dillon County to show that we can do all things. Let my light be an example that anything is possible—don’t turn my light off, just make it brighter so you can walk into it.”

As she continues to make an impact in the community, Rogers says she is far from done. “Dillon County, I am not finished yet—the best of me is yet to come. Stay tuned.”

The Dillon Herald thanks Tywanda Rogers for sharing her inspiring journey. She is a shining example of how perseverance, determination, and an unwavering commitment to success can pave the way for future generations.