By Vickie Rogers
Sarah White-Samuel is the daughter of Clementine White and the late Purvis White. She is the youngest of six siblings. Sarah attended Latta High School and graduated in 1992. Sarah further her education at Florence Darlington Tech. She has been the wife of James Samuel since 2007. They have three children and a granddaughter. Sarah is a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Latta where the late Dr. John L. Davis was the pastor for over thirty years. Sarah enjoys traveling and spending time with her family.
Sarah White started her career in Law Enforcement as a Jailor in December 1996. Sarah graduated from The Criminal Justice Academy in August of 1997, and she became a certified Detention Officer. She worked at the Dillon County Jail under the leadership of Dillon County Council. A new Detention Center was built in May 1998 and later became under the leadership of Sheriff Harold Grice. Sarah worked under four Sheriffs: Sheriff Harold Grice, Sheriff Major Hulon, the late Sheriff Douglas Pernell and the currently serving Sheriff Jamie Hamilton.
Sarah was promoted to Jail Administrator assistant in 2002, under the leadership of the late Jail Administrator Captain Johnny Sapp. She was promoted to Sergeant in July 2012. She was promoted to First Sergeant in August 2016. Sarah attended several Jail Management and Leadership training courses throughout her career. On November 19, 2018, Sarah was promoted to Jail Administrator by Sheriff Major Hulon. With this accomplishment, Sarah Samuel became the first African American Female Jail Administrator of Dillon County. History was made.
Sarah felt overwhelmed and thanking God at the same time. She said it was nobody but God. The Dillon County Detention Center were always run by male authorities throughout her twenty plus years. Making history never crossed her mind. All she could think about was what can she do better for her Officers and inmates. Her goal was to make sure her Officers went home safe, and the inmates would be treated fairly. Sarah cannot explain her gratitude and how thankful she was to be given this opportunity.
When asked how she would like to be remembered, every day is not going to be a good day. Keep showing up and give it your best. Every day is a new day to start over. Sarah treats people with integrity and is willing to do what’s right for people.