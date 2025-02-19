By Vickie Rogers
Dillon County has lost a cherished member of its community with the passing of Mr. Pal Dudley, 101, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. A World War II veteran, Mr. Dudley was the oldest living retired veteran in Dillon County and had recently celebrated his 101st birthday on January 27. Beyond his military service, Mr. Dudley made history as the second Black policeman in Dillon County. His commitment to service extended beyond law enforcement, as he became a successful entrepreneur and a pillar of the community. He owned and operated a gas station and a body shop that provided car washing and waxing services. Additionally, he ran a store where he sold homegrown vegetables, a tradition he carried on well into his later years through gardening and farming. A devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church, Mr. Dudley was known for his kindness, work ethic, and dedication to uplifting those around him. His impact on Dillon County will be remembered for generations to come. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Prestige Funeral Home at a later time.