‘Boys to Men’ and ‘Girls with A Purpose’ mentoring program treated 301 Dillon High School students today for making the honor roll, providing them with hot dogs, chips, and drinks during lunch. Each student also received a certificate in recognition of their achievement.
Bobby Porter, with ‘Boys to Men’ and ‘Girls with Purpose’, emphasized that the event was a way to show students that their hard work and dedication are recognized and appreciated. “We want these students to know that their efforts don’t go unnoticed and that we are all incredibly proud of them,” Porter said.