Story submitted By Mary McDaniel, Photos By Vickie Rogers/ Editor, The Dillon Herald
The Carolinas Art Guild recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with the students enrolled in The Village Educational Services LLC After-School program. Members of the Guild brought home-made Valentine sugar cookies and icings in various colors for the children to decorate their own cookies. A goal of the Carolinas Art Guild is to bring the excitement of art and creativity to the children of Dillon County. Using icing in the primary colors, the children learned how to mix and blend these colors to create their own pieces of edible art.
Carolinas Art Guild members also provided materials for the students to create a large Valentine’s poster to be displayed at the Visitors’ Center in Downtown Dillon.
The Village Educational Center is located at Hamer-Canaan school and is under the direction of Rashawn Aaron. Its mission is to encourage personal growth in each child by providing an excellent program by nurturing and highly-trained staff. Another goal is to allow the children a chance to create fun memories and have incredible experiences learning AND having fun. Hopefully, this collaboration with the Carolinas Art Guild members provided that for the children.