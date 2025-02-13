By Vickie Rogers/ Editor The Dillon Herald

In honor of some notable African-American trailblazers in Dillon County for National African-American Month, The Dillon Herald recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Mr. Johnny Gordon McRae and his wife of 63 years, Mrs. Vermell McRae, to discuss their journey through life in Dillon County, reflecting on both the struggles and successes they have experienced over the years.

Upon entering their home, I was warmly greeted first by Mrs. Vermell McRae and then by Mr. Johnny McRae. Their home radiated warmth and hospitality, with every corner adorned with cherished family photos—testaments to the beautiful life they built together and the legacy they continue to nurture.

Mr. Johnny McRae was born on October 11, 1942, in Dillon. His middle name, Gordon, was given in honor of Dr. Gordon, the first African American doctor in Dillon, who delivered him as his very first baby. Tragically, at the age of three, Johnny lost his mother, Amanda Jane Dudley, when she was struck and killed by a train in Dillon.

Mrs. Vermell McRae was born on August 9, 1944, in Dillon, originally bearing the maiden name McKenzie. Her mother, Myrtle Alford McKenzie, passed away in 1961, and her father, Andrew McKenzie, worked at Pope’s Furniture in Dillon for over 30 years.

During our conversation, Mr. McRae proudly shared that he and Mrs. McRae have been married for 63 years, having begun their journey together as an eighth-grade couple.

He recounted his early entrepreneurial spirit, starting his first job at just 10 years old as a shoe shiner on Main Street. He still possesses the very shoe shine box he crafted as a child. By the age of 12, he had saved $100 from his work and opened his first bank account at First Citizens Bank.

Following their graduation and marriage, the couple moved to Stamford, Connecticut, where Mr. McRae found work as a train conductor while also driving taxis at night. With his earnings, he began investing in real estate, eventually purchasing properties in Connecticut. Their hard work and perseverance led them to build a home in a gated community within an affluent neighborhood.

Deeply committed to their faith, Mr. McRae served as a Deacon and Chairman of the Deacon Board at Union Baptist Church, while Mrs. McRae was a Deaconess. Today, they continue their service as Deacon and Deaconess at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon. One of Mr. McRae’s guiding scriptures is Matthew 6:30: “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” He and Mrs. McRae firmly believe that their blessings are a result of their unwavering faith in God.

Retiring at the age of 55, Mr. McRae returned to Dillon in 1998, where he continued his passion for real estate. He acquired several businesses on Main Street, built two churches in Dillon (later selling them), and developed a mini-mall on Lockemy Highway.

An avid car enthusiast, Mr. McRae has a deep appreciation for antique Rolls-Royces and exotic cars.

While the McRaes have led busy, accomplished lives, their greatest pride and joy remain their five children: Regina McRae, Johnny McRae Jr., Eric A. McRae, Robin A. McRae, and Lanell Perry. In a touching gesture of love and devotion, Mr. McRae built homes for each of his children near his own, ensuring their family remains close. When asked why they didn’t retire to a golf course in Florida, his response was simple yet profound: “Because I can walk out on my front porch and see my children, and that means more to me than anything.”

With a life built on faith, hard work, and perseverance, Mr. McRae humbly states, “I may not have a PhD from Harvard or Yale, but I have a PhD from God.” Their story is a testament to the power of determination, discipline, and faith, proving that one’s dreams can take them to unimaginable heights.

Despite their success and material achievements, the McRaes remain warm, welcoming, and humble. The Dillon Herald extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. McRae for sharing their inspiring journey with our readers and for welcoming us into their home.