By Vickie Rogers
Dillon’s City Council gathered for an emotional meeting tonight as City Manager Glen Wagner marked his final City Council meeting after an impressive 29 years at the helm as City Manager, as he is retiring. Wagner, who has been instrumental in shaping the city’s growth, was honored with heartfelt tributes from city leaders, colleagues, and friends.
Mayor Tally McColl spoke warmly of Wagner’s contributions, emphasizing the visionary projects he spearheaded, including the development of a new Visitor Center and a state-of-the-art Police Department downtown. “What Glen has achieved for Dillon is incredible,” Mayor McColl said. “But perhaps his greatest legacy is the dedicated team of employees he brought together to bring his vision for the city to life.”
Former Mayor Todd Davis, who attended the meeting, echoed these sentiments, praising Wagner for leaving the city in capable hands. “Glen has done tremendous work, and his legacy will continue long after his retirement,” Davis said.
In a heartfelt gesture, Former Mayor Sally McIntyre sent a letter of thanks, which was read aloud by Mayor McColl. The letter expressed appreciation for Wagner’s friendship and contributions to the community.
Throughout the meeting, all City Council members took a moment to express their gratitude to Wagner for his leadership and dedication. Each council member shared personal words of thanks, congratulating him on his well-deserved retirement.
In a poignant moment, Wagner himself addressed the council and the audience, expressing deep gratitude for the support he received throughout his career. “I can’t take credit for all the good that’s been done,” he said, his voice emotional. “It’s been a team effort, and I’m proud of all the people I’ve worked with.” He also took the opportunity to thank Janet Bethea for her tireless work and acknowledged the unwavering support of his family. “Dillon is my home, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve this community alongside my family, children, and grandchildren.”
To cap off the meeting, Mayor McColl and the City Council presented Wagner with a plaque in recognition of his years of service and his lasting impact on the city. It was a fitting tribute to a man whose leadership will continue to be felt in Dillon for years to come.
Burt Rogers has been named the new City Manager upon Wagner leaving.
See more of this story and photos in this Thursday’s issue of The Dillon Herald.