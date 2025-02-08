By Vickie Rogers
The City of Dillon and Kiwanis Club of Dillon held its Father/Daughter Dance on Friday, February 7,2025, at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. It was a huge success. The Dillon Herald would like to thank everyone who shared their photos with us. To the moms who made their little ones look like royalty and the dads who treated them like princesses, you truly made it a magical evening for your girls. We at The Dillon Herald loved showcasing these moments and attending the celebration. We will have even more photos in next Thursday’s issue of The Dillon Herald.
Father/Daughter Dance Held
