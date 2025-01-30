Whole Blood on Ambulances Saves Lives When Every Second Counts – As National Blood Donation Month concludes, the South Carolina EMS Association (SCEMSA) emphasizes the life-saving role of blood donors in supporting emergency medical services across the state. Whole blood is a vital resource for treating patients in critical emergencies, and South Carolina is among a small but growing number of states where EMS agencies carry and administer whole blood on ambulances. Whole blood administration is most effective when delivered within 15 minutes of a medical emergency, making ambulances an ideal setting for this critical intervention. Nationwide, only 1.2% of ambulances are equipped with this capability, underscoring the significance of these efforts. Several EMS agencies in South Carolina have implemented programs to carry and administer whole blood, including: • Prisma Health EMS • Colleton County Fire-Rescue • Spartanburg County EMS • Marlboro County EMS • Dillon County EMS For patients experiencing severe blood loss due to trauma, postpartum hemorrhages, or other life threatening emergencies, receiving whole blood in the field can mean the difference between survival and tragedy. These programs enable EMS professionals to deliver life-saving care during the most critical moments. By carrying whole blood, EMS providers can stabilize patients at the scene, giving them a vital chance for survival when every second counts. While January brings attention to the importance of blood donations, the need for donors is constant. Blood donors play an essential role in ensuring these programs succeed, providing the resources needed to save lives when seconds matter. To make a difference, visit www.redcrossblood.org to find a blood drive near you and schedule an appointment. Your decision to donate blood helps save lives and supports emergency medical care across South Carolina.
Whole Blood On Ambulances Saves Lives
Related Posts
Prayer Service Marks Start of First Habitat for Humanity Home in Lake View
0 By Vickie Rogers, Editor of The Dillon Herald A prayer service was held on Friday, January 24, 2025, to mark the beginning of the first Habitat for Humanity home…
City of Dillon Mayor Tally McColl Gives State of the City 2025
+1 Ladies and gentlemen, It is with great honor and gratitude that I stand before you as the Mayor of the City of Dillon. Serving this remarkable community continues…