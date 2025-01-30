By Vickie Rogers,
Editor of The Dillon Herald
A prayer service was held on Friday, January 24, 2025, to mark the beginning of the first Habitat for Humanity home in Lake View. Despite the cold weather, the dedication ceremony was a heartfelt moment of prayer and reflection before construction is to begin.
Individuals gathered at the site, located at 400 South Cedar Street, to offer their prayers for the future home, its future occupants, and those who would be working on its construction. The group included Jim Kirkland, Dillon County Director of the Marion-Dillon County Habitat for Humanity; Maxie Hardee, the site construction supervisor; Wayne King, a deacon at Pyerian Baptist Church; Dr. James Orr, also from Pyerian Baptist Church; and Pastor James Smith of East Dillon Baptist Church.
Before the prayers, Dr. James Orr read a verse from Psalms 127:1. The group then shared their blessings for the home and those involved in its creation.
Kirkland provided details about the home, which will be a 1,250 square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence featuring an open concept family room and kitchen. It will also include a front porch.
“Volunteers play a crucial role in the construction of these homes,” Kirkland said. “We rely heavily on volunteer labor, although we do hire local contractors for specialized work like plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services.” He also mentioned that donations, both general and specifically for this house, are welcome and will directly support the costs of construction.
In the coming months, students from various colleges are expected to lend a hand in building the homes.
This home is the first of five planned in the Lake View area, made possible by a generous donation from NFL star Darius Shaquille Leonard.
Habitat for Humanity homes are not free but are sold to qualifying families at cost, with no interest on the loan. Homeowners make monthly payments to cover construction costs and an escrow account for property taxes and insurance. As part of the process, each family must contribute 300 hours of “sweat equity” in the construction of their home. Mr. Kirkland says if someone isn’t able to perform physical labor, Habitat for Humanity does allow them to work in one of their Habitat stores, or have family members to secure their hours, so a physical disability shouldn’t deter anyone from applying. Families are selected based on need by a Family Selection Committee, which makes recommendations to the full board.
This new home is a promising step toward providing affordable, quality housing to those who need it most in the Lake View area.