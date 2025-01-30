Ladies and gentlemen,

It is with great honor and gratitude that I stand before you as the Mayor of the City of Dillon. Serving this remarkable community continues to be a privilege, and I am pleased to report that our city is thriving both financially and physically.

The City of Dillon operates under a balanced annual budget of $12,000,000, with expenditures evenly divided between the Water & Sewer Department and the General Fund. This budget is carefully managed by a dedicated team of just under 100 employees, each of whom plays an essential role in delivering the highest quality of service to our citizens. The city operates efficiently, ensuring that every position serves a meaningful purpose in advancing our collective goals.

Infrastructure and Development

One of our primary areas of investment continues to be infrastructure, particularly in water and wastewater improvements. These essential projects are largely funded through competitive grants, which require meticulous management and matching funds to maximize their impact.

Currently, $1,500,000 is being allocated to upgrade three of our oldest pump stations. The Dargan and Lucius Street stations were successfully completed this past fall, while the Calhoun Street station is scheduled for renovation in February. An additional $1,500,000 will be invested in upgrading the sewer pump stations at Cannon Court and Maple Swamp. Furthermore, $2,500,000 was recently used to relocate a force main sewage line beneath the Little Pee Dee River at the Highway 9 bridge.

Looking ahead, an additional $10,000,000 is earmarked for enhancements to the Little Pee Dee Wastewater Plant, which will increase its overall capacity. Part of these funds will be utilized to modernize our water meters, introducing greater automation and efficiency. These continuous investments ensure that Dillon residents receive the highest standard of essential services.

Downtown Revitalization

Significant progress is also being made in revitalizing our downtown area. We are witnessing a renewed interest in business development, contributing to a more vibrant Main Street. Recent amendments to the city’s Condemned and Abandoned Buildings policies are expected to encourage further revitalization efforts.

To improve accessibility, the removal of center planters has created additional parking spaces, and plans are underway to enhance corner planters with new foliage. Additionally, there are four murals depicting scenes representative of Dillon now adorn downtown, adding cultural and historical charm to our cityscape.

We are proud to announce the recent completion of the newly remodeled Dillon Police Department, located on Main Street adjacent to the fountain. This state-of-the-art facility, which blends functionality with historical aesthetics, will serve as the cornerstone of our downtown revitalization efforts. Directly behind it, the Dillon Visitor Center opened in November 2024 and will serve as the coordinating hub for downtown events. Furthermore, construction is set to commence next month on the Festival Market Pavilion, a dedicated space for festivals, events, and a farmers’ market. These projects that represent a $2,500,000 investment in our downtown have been made possible through the generous support of Representative Jackie Hayes and Senator Kent Williams.

Recreation and Community Spaces

The City of Dillon remains committed to fostering recreation and wellness. After 20 years, we are pleased to announce that the final loan payment for the Wellness Center facility will be completed this month. This center has played a pivotal role in supporting community health, recreational programs, and fundraising events. Plans are currently in development to enhance the 40 acres surrounding the facility by introducing additional walking and biking trails, with a detailed proposal set for release by early summer.

Significant upgrades have also been made to the Dillon Sports Complex and recreation fields adjacent to the Armory. The football, soccer, and multipurpose fields now feature new LED lighting, and resurfacing efforts are underway at the south entrance and rear parking area. Additionally, two new scoreboards will soon be installed. These enhancements have been made possible through state appropriations facilitated by Representative Hayes.

At the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course, improvements have been made to the parking lot, playing surfaces, and maintenance areas. Moreover, the city maintains five parks, all of which—excluding the Wellness Center park—received new equipment this year. These upgrades were funded through a legislative earmark and will continue to enhance recreational opportunities for our residents.

Investments in City Equipment

Maintaining and upgrading city-owned equipment and vehicles is a crucial aspect of our long-term infrastructure strategy. This year, we have procured a new fire truck, two utility trucks, a street sweeper, a backhoe, and a police vehicle. These acquisitions, many of which were made possible through funding from Representative Hayes, will ensure that city services remain efficient and effective.

Future Planning and Growth

Looking ahead, the city has several major projects in various stages of planning and execution. A critical initiative is the long-anticipated water mitigation project, which is currently being negotiated with the South Carolina Office of Resiliency. Additionally, Dillon continues to explore opportunities for expansion through annexation, with a strong focus on attracting new industries, retail establishments, restaurants, and housing developments.

As Dillon grows, there will be an increasing need for a higher-capacity wastewater treatment facility. While this will require a substantial financial investment, it is a necessary step to support industrial growth and enhance our tax revenue base. Large-scale projects of this nature require significant planning, time, and coordination among city, county, and state officials, and we remain committed to these collaborative efforts.

Leadership Transition

Finally, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding leadership of our City Manager, Glen Wagner, who has served this city with dedication for the past 29 years. Under his guidance, Dillon has navigated numerous challenges and emerged stronger. On March 3rd, Glen will retire, and the position of City Manager will be assumed by Burt Rogers. We are confident that Burt will continue the legacy of excellence established by Glen and lead Dillon toward continued prosperity.

Conclusion

I extend my sincere gratitude to each one of you for your unwavering support. The City of Dillon is in an excellent position, and I am confident that our future remains bright. Through careful planning, strategic investments, and strong leadership, we will continue to build a thriving and resilient community.

Thank you.

Tally McColl