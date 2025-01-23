By Vickie Rogers
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has released the name of a female found deceased in a vehicle at the Ready Mart convenience store on Highway 9 East in Dillon on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 as Jennifer Ward, 46, of Lake View. Grimsley says an autopsy was performed, and no foul play is suspected.
