On January 22, 2025 at approximately 8:30 am a collision occurred on interstate 95 at mile marker 190 Southbound in Dillon County. There were four vehicles involved. The driver of a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and the driver of a 2022 Ford F150 were assisting with a vehicle that had gone in the median when a 2019 International Box Truck struck a 2023 Ford Bronco and then collided with the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ford F150. The driver of the 2022 Ford F150 was transported by EMS to a local hospital. There were no other injuries reported at the time of the incident.
SCDNR confirmed the person transported to the hospital was a SCDNR officer, and that he is expected to make a full recovery. The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.